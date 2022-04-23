Three Kadarius Toney Trade Destinations
Earlier this week, rumors emerged that the New York Giants were interested in trading 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney. It's a strange decision to those outside the building. Toney is a high draft pick with four years left on his deal and exhibited some rare traits when he was on the field in regards to his shiftiness and lateral agility. He struggled with injuries throughout his rookie season but still managed 420 yards on 39 catches in 10 games, a rock-solid clip for a rookie, and added on a disproportionate amount of highlight-reel plays. Enough to drive interest around the league, that's for certain.
But, for one reason or another, Toney is on the block. The receiver market has been insane this offseason but Toney will undoubtedly be more easy to attain than Deebo Samuel, the other wideout currently on the block. Here are three possible trade destinations for the Giants wide receiver.
San Francisco 49ers
We now add the Niners to teams looking for wideouts after Deebo Samuel's trade request. San Francisco has a comfortable No. 1 option in Greg Kittle but he was made all the more dangerous by the threat of Samuel alongside him. Toney isn't anywhere near a replacement for Samuel in terms of play style and talent, but a guy like him operating in the open space created by a Kyle Shanahan offense is enticing indeed. Draft picks are at a bit of a premium in the Bay Area after last year's Trey Lance trade, though, so the Niners will only be in the running if the price drops far enough.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers are going to be very hard-pressed to replace Davante Adams' production with one player, so they're better off stacking the receiving corps with depth. Toney would be an excellent addition as a buy-low candidate who would absolutely thrive with Aaron Rodgers' precision and ability to extend plays. If Green Bay traded a mid-round pick for Toney and then used a high selection on one of the many elite prospects at receiver this draft, they're well on their way to at least making Adams' absence less noticeable. It isn't a typical Packers move but one they'd be smart to make.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills know their window is wide open and will be making all the win-now moves they can. Acquiring Toney on a cheap deal for the next four years is exactly that kind of move. Buffalo cut Cole Beasley so they have an opening for a shifty slot receiver who can get open quickly in short-yardage situations. Toney could also learn the good stuff from Stefon Diggs, who has a similar profile as a receiver. On top of it all, the Giants' new GM and head coach both worked with the Bills last year. Obviously they're trading Toney for a reason and if they don't want Toney, it would seem likely that Buffalo doesn't, either. But if Toney wants to leave (as opposed to getting thrown out by the new regime), the Bills should be the leaders in the clubhouse simply due to their familiarity with the head decision-makers of Big Blue.