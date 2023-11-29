Roundup: Kacey Musgraves, Cole Schafer Break Up; Mark Cuban to Sell Mavericks; Florida State Back in CFP Top Four
Mark Cuban is selling a majority stake in the Mavericks ... New Zealand to ban cellphone use in schools ... Fifth group of Israeli hostages released ... Israel, Hamas discuss wider hostage deal ... Stocks were up on Tuesday ... Charles T. Munger died at 99 ... Self-serve snack bars are coming to flights ... Koch network backs Nikki Haley to block Trump ...Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer broke up ... "Wonka" had its world premiere ... First reactions to "Wonka" are positive ... Florida State rejoins CFP top four ... LaMelo Ball will miss "significant time" with a sprained ankle ... Eight teams left in NBA in-season tournament ... Colorado OC Sean Lewis to be new San Diego State head coach ... LeBron James is hinting the Lakers need to make moves ...
