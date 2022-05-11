Roundup: Kacey Musgraves Headlining Austin City Limits; Reid Detmers Throws No-Hitter; EA Sports, FIFA Parting Ways
Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct charges ... Young Thug, other YSL rappers arrested on RICO charges .... Private equity Harvard dad is an amazing descriptor ... Man accused of killing Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne pleads not guilty ... Deandre Ayton knows his way around a drum ... Donald Trump was a major leaker, per Mark Esper ... Ads may be coming to Netflix by the end of the year ... Erling Haaland to sign with Manchester City ... James Cromwell glues himself to Starbucks counter in protest ... FIFA ends partnership with EA Sports ... Apple officially discontinues iPod ... Mike Tyson won't face charges in altercation with JetBlue passenger ... Czech Republic will replace Russia on UN Rights Council ... Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter ... Suns beat the Mavericks to take 3-2 series lead ... Biden worried Putin doesn't have a way out of Ukraine war ... Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died at 73 ... Kacey Musgraves, Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline Austin City Limits ...
A taxonomy of actors cast in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer [The Ringer]
Tom Brady is now with Fox. But they should wait to spike the football. [The Big Lead]
Winners and losers from Tom Brady's decision to join Fox [Sports Illustrated]
How Camilla became a queen (consort) for the modern era [Vanity Fair]
Darius Garland loves being in Cleveland [GQ]
Offensive prospects to watch for the 2023 NFL Draft [CBS Sports]
Another tremendous breakdown from Mike Camerlengo.
The newest trailer for Adam Sandler's Hustle features a lot of NBA faces.
The ninth inning of Reid Detmers' no-hitter.
Khruangbin & Leon Bridges -- "Texas Sun"