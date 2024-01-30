Justin Thomas Takes a Shot at LIV
LIV Golf has made a few offseason acquisitions, headlined by snagging Jon Rahm away from the PGA Tour. While that was certainly a big get, LIV had boasted that it was about to land a ton of top players. That hasn't happened. Justin Thomas is here to remind us of that, while taking a subtle shot at the PGA's competition.
Here's what Thomas had to say:
Here's his full quote:
“Yeah, at least from what Greg said, they haven't gotten anything close to what he's kind of said. It sounded like they were going to sign 10 or 15 people over however many months & haven't… I don't really know enough about what's going on to even kind of give a storyline. I think at the end of the day the guys that are out there that are still, if you want to call it kind of in their prime or can still play their best golf, I would say that their priorities are still set on the majors versus their season out there.”
The "Greg" he's referring to is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who has often boasted about how many PGA players LIV was planning to sign away. Other than the big news about Rahm, this offseason was fairly light on LIV signings. Thomas is essentially saying players in their prime are prioritizing majors and better competition over the cash LIV is throwing around.