Justin Herbert Survived ’Test of Wills’ During Scary Hotel Incident in Dallas
By Joe Lago
Justin Herbert did not throw a single pass or take one snap during the Los Angeles Chargers' preseason schedule. However, new head coach Jim Harbaugh already knows his starting quarterback can stay calm under pressure.
Harbaugh said Sunday that "11 or 12 of our players" were trapped in the elevator of the team's Dallas hotel on Friday night. Herbert was one of the unlucky Chargers who spent two hours in the elevator before being guided out through ceiling panels to an adjacent elevator by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
Harbaugh said he just missed taking that elevator. While watching everyone emerge from what he called a "test of wills," the Chargers coach was most impressed by one individual — Herbert.
"And it was hot," Harbaugh told the Associated Press. "As each person came off the elevator, sweating and some had the shirt off. Justin Herbert, his hair was a little wet. But his shirt was completely dry. That was another thing that blew me away."
From the accounts of Herbert's teammates, Harbaugh said the franchise QB demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities.
“Justin Herbert is a leader," Harbaugh said. "He was a rock. Kept everybody calm. And everybody kept their poise.”
On Saturday, the Chargers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-19 to finish the preseason at 1-2. The defense had a big day, recording five interceptions against backup QB Trey Lance.
To contend in the AFC West, the Chargers will need Herbert to keep cool under fire in an offense that lost playmakers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler in the offseason.
Herbert, who has battled injuries the past two seasons, was sidelined with a foot injury but is now "completely healed," according to Chargers broadcaster and team legend Dan Fouts. The good news gives the Chargers hope that Herbert can be ready for the September 8 season opener against the rival Las Vegas Raiders.