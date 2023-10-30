Justin Herbert's Finger Looks Ridiculous in His Hard Plastic Splint
Justin Herbert is dealing with a fractured middle finger on his left hand. He originally hurt the finger when it got caught in the helmet of a Las Vegas Raiders player during the Chargers Week 4 victory. Over the last couple weeks he's tried various combinations of casts and wraps and gloves to try to protect the finger, but for the team's Sunday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears, Herbert just taped that sucker up so he would spend the game giving everyone the finger.
Herbert is sporting a hard plastic splint underneath that wrap according to Melissa Stark. Not that it's been an issue. Herbert completed all six of his passes on the Chargers opening drive, capping it with a 39-yard catch and run by Austin Ekeler.
It's kind of shaped like the Lombardi Trophy, which seems a bit presumptuous. NBC did Herbert no favors in making him look cool.
Here are Herbert's previous two looks playing with a fractured finger. Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Chargers lost both of those games.