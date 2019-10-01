Justin Fields Thinks This Can Be the Best Ohio State Team Ever And He's Right By Stephen Douglas | Oct 01 2019 Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The 5-0 Ohio State Buckeyes are currently ranked #4 in the AP Top 25 and #5 in the Coaches Poll. So far this season they've been one of the best teams in the country, but that's not the ceiling for the 2019 Buckeyes. Quarterback Justin Fields thinks they can be one of the best teams in the school's illustrious football history. The truth is, they could be the best.

Justin Fields: "I think we can become one of the best teams that has ever played at Ohio State." — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 1, 2019

Through five games, the Buckeyes are third in the nation in scoring with 52 points a game. The highest scoring team in Ohio State history, the 2013 team, averaged 45.5 points per game. The '19 Buckeyes also have a pretty good defense, allowing just 8.6 points a game. The only problem with that eye-popping stat is that all three teams ahead of them are also Big Ten teams. Maybe they just hate points in flyover states.

OSU's 2014 CFP National Championship team scored 44 points a game and beat three ranked teams, but they also lost to Virginia Tech. The 2002 team beat five ranked opponents on their way to 14-0 and a BCS National Championship. The 1968 national champion Buckeyes team beat four ranked teams, including #1 Purdue, #2 USC and #4 Michigan, on their way to 10-0.

Is this season's iteration of the Buckeyes better than any of those teams? Maybe, but they've got work to do first. Four of Ohio State's final seven scheduled opponents this season are currently ranked. The good news is that only one of those games is on the road, and that's Michigan-- which hasn't been a problem since 2011.

If they can get through the regular season without any issues, then they have the B1G championship. Then it's off to the playoff where they'll face two more really good teams. If they can get through all those opponents they'll be able to lay claim to both the national title and the title of best Ohio State football team ever. They'll deserve both.