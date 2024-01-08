Justin Fields Got Hit Sliding Again, Nathan Peterman Appeared
By Kyle Koster
The Chicago Bears went into Green Bay with the opportunity to play spoiler against their fiercest rivals. A good, old-fashioned NFC North game broke out on the frozen tundra and the home team led 17-9 with half the fourth quarter to play. Justin Fields, who one could argue was playing for his future with the franchise, attempted to lead a game-tying drive with some of his signature scrambling.
Upon sliding, he was wrecked by Packers safety Jonathan Owen. Officials did not throw a flag for the contact. Fields was sent to perform concussion protocol after the blow, forcing Nathan Peterman into action. Thankfully for the Bears, Fields was able to return a few minutes later. Unfortunately for the Bears, they never found the points they were searching for and ultimately lost.
Many people were upset that Fields doesn't seem to get the same type of protection for officials that other high-profile quarterbacks enjoy. Which feels true.
On the other hand, this hit was pretty borderline. It always looks worse in slow motion yet when you consider how fast each player is actually running, it must be very hard to be a defender. Right or wrong or otherwise, Fields making his mark with his legs comes with the increased risk of injury.
Chicago now must decide if their future rests with him.