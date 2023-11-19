Justin Fields' Middle Finger Was Bleeding During the First Half Against the Lions
Justin Fields returned to the Chicago Bears lineup in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions. Fields had missed about a month with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, but played with his hand wrapped against the Lions. Then during the second quarter he did something that left him with a bloody finger.
Fields was checked out by the trainer during the two-minute warning. A little tape on the finger should be all he needs, but that can't be what you're hoping for when the rest of your hand is already taped up.
Who knows when exactly he hurt his finger, but it could have happened on a play like this where he was hit while throwing the ball to DJ Moore. That's the NFL for you!
Fields completed 11 of 16 passes in the first half for 103 yards and the Bears were down 14-10 going into halftime so we'll have to wait and see how the new hand injury and old hand injury come together to affect his ability to throw the ball in the second half.