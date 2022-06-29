Justin Fields is a Whole New Quarterback This Offseason
Justin Fields is entering his second season as the quarterback for the Chicago Bears. His first was ... not great. The Bears were 2-8 when he started. He completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes and threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (seven).
But that was as a rookie. Fields is now a veteran with a new head coach in Matt Eberflus and a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy. And things are going really well. Sure, training camp is still a few weeks away, but teammates sound like they're four beers in and loving what they're seeing.
Here's tight end Cole Kmet. Via ESPN:
“You just feel him in the huddle,” Kmet said. “He's not just repeating the play, he's telling you the play, and there's a difference in that. That gives me confidence as a player out in the field. He's talking to each guy. It's not just a repeat-a-play, he's telling us a play, which is a difference.”
You have to listen to the plays he's not calling. And it's not just the guys on offense who have noticed.
“He has a commanding leadership on the field, a legit field general,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said. “He gets guys wound up, gets guys going.”
Justin Fields is the "My Humps" of NFL quarterbacks. And he's focused and going to be awesome. Just ask his receivers.
Fields is even preparing for that infamous Chicago wind.
“There was a day where it was windy as heck and he was upset because the wind was blowing like 30 miles an hour in. He's out there like launching balls after practice. It’s definitely something that he works on, and you can see it.”
Preseason stories really are the best. When else could you possible hear someone speak so glowingly of someone throwing a ball in the wind? Now we just wait for someone to say Fields is in the best shape of his life.