Justin Fields and Bears Not Getting Much Respect Yet
You gotta wonder what the Bears need to do to get people to believe in them at this point. They swung for the fences in the 2021 NFL Draft and they still aren't getting much love. At least not in Vegas.
After going 8-8 and making the playoffs in 2020, and with the NFL adding another game to the schedule in 2021 and the Bears adding a new quarterback to lead them forward, WynnBET currently has the Bears win total set at 7.5 with the over a slight -125 favorite. Basically, the odds from Vegas suggest the Bears are going to take a step back in 2021. Talk about a slap in the face.
The Bears traded up in the first round to nab Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. While leadership can hoot and holler about a quarterback competition between Fields and Andy Dalton, we all know Fields is going to be under center in Week 1. He is a rookie, so it's not like we can guarantee success, but Fields should be a step up from the Mitch Trubisky-Nick Foles combo the Bears rolled out in 2020.
Those two combined to win eight games with a roster similar to the one Fields will lead in 2021. Yet NFL oddsmakers appear to believe the Bears will struggle. WynnBET has the Bears odds to win the NFC North at +300 behind the Packers (-120) and Vikings (+250). The implied probability of a +300 bet hitting is just 25%. That means Vegas believes the Bears have a 25% chance to win the division. Seems a bit low right?
It'll be interesting to see how Fields fairs in his rookie year and if the Bears take a step forward or back with him under center. The odds suggest they'll take a step back. Bears fans believe the opposite will happen. I'm siding with the latter in this debate.