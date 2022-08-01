Just How Bad Has Joey Gallo Been in 2022?
The New York Yankees made a big trade last week, bringing in Andrew Benintendi to shore up their outfield. That move was a necessity because Joey Gallo's tenure with the franchise has been an absolute disaster. Simply put, Gallo has been one of Major League Baseball's worst regulars offensively this season. Digging into the numbers makes things look even worse.
In 18 July games, Gallo had six hits -- three home runs and three singles. For the month he hit .133 and had an OPS of .681. The sad part? It was objectively his best month of the season.
In 2022, Gallo is hitting .159, with an on-base percentage of .282, while slugging .339. His OPS of .621 is a career-low for a full season. Gallo has 37 hits in 82 games and 233 at-bats. Thirty-seven. Twelve of those hits are home runs. He has also struck out 106 times. His wRC+ is a career-worst 81, as are his isolated power (.180), wOBA (.281) and his batting average on balls in play (.217). His fWAR on the season is 0.2, which would also be a career-low. His strikeout rate of 38.8 percent is a career-high. Essentially, nothing is going right.
The Yankees acquired Gallo at the trade deadline last season. He's been a mess ever since. He's played in 140 games and is hitting .159. with an on-base percentage of .291, while slugging .368. That's an OPS of .659. For comparison, during his seven-year tenure with the Texas Rangers, Gallo's OPS was .833.
The fact that Gallo only has 37 hits has led to some pretty funny comparisons. For example: Aaron Judge has 42 home runs this season and Gallo has 37 total hits. Another I enjoyed: In July of 2001, Ichiro had 51 hits. Gallo has 37 on the season.
Gallo has always been an excellent outfielder. The 28-year-old has won two straight Gold Gloves. But he's completely unplayable because his bat has been a disaster.
With the trade deadline coming on Tuesday, Gallo may not be long for the Bronx. Maybe he'll get moved. He's a free agent after the season, so there's also a chance the Yankees just release him if they can't find a trade partner.
No matter what happens, the odyssey of Gallo's career has been fascinating. He's a two-time All-Star who was long one of MLB's best power hitters and corner outfielders. Now he's a drag on the American League's best team.
Gallo's having a terrible season. It's been kind of sad to watch.