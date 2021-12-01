Julius Randle Getting the Shaq Treatment From Refs and Shaq's Only Advice is to Play Through It
Julius Randle's three-point shooting and scoring have taken a step back this season as the Knicks have struggled out of the gate. On Tuesday night the Knicks lost a close road game to the Brooklyn Nets. After the game Randle was visibly frustrated and then told the press that one referee had told him he's not getting certain calls because he's so big and strong.
Of course, the person who dealt with this problem most famously was Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq was even bigger and stronger than Randle - and just about everyone else who has ever played - so officials didn't really know what to do. Luckily, the Knicks played on TNT last night so Shaq was on TV to give him some advice.
Basically, deal with it. And by deal with it Shaq means stop complaining and get more physical. This is probably the only real course of action. It's probably what LeBron had to learn to do, but we know he still complains so really, there is no right answer. Refs can't call everything. Players get frustrated. Players complain. Other people tell them to just play. The circle of life keeps rolling.