Roundup: Julio Jones Wants Out of Atlanta; Belarus Faces Sanctions; Lindsay Lohan Returns to Acting
Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta ... U.S. adds Japan to "do not travel" list before the Olympics ... E.U. imposes sanctions on Belarus after seizing journalist off commercial flight ... NFL reviewing discrimination claims by Eugene Chung ... Amazon nears $9 billion deal to buy MGM Studios ... NYC to eliminate remote learning for next school year ... Volcanic eruption in Congo kills dozens ... Stocks closed higher on Monday ... Disney CEO explains hedged bet on movie theaters ... Lindsay Lohan to return to acting ... Timothee Chalamet to star as Willy Wonka in prequel ... Jordan Clarkson wins Sixth Man of the Year ... The Bucks dominated the Heat ... Not even a Trevor Ariza tackle could stop Giannis ... Donovan Mitchell cleared for Game 2 ... The Islanders won a two OT thriller against the Penguins ...
Evaluating potential Julio Jones trades [The Athletic]
The origin of Dame-Time [Sports Illustrated]
A clue to why the 1918 pandemic came back stronger than before [The Atlantic]
The best way to cook hot dogs at home [Mental Floss]
USMNT has put together its most talented roster ever [The Big Lead]
The first full trailer for Marvel's Eternals:
Blake Wheeler had a bad night at work:
This was nice:
I know from experience those Chicago bugs will get you:
Flogging Molly -- "Drunken Lullabies" (Live at the Greek Theatre)