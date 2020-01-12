Julian Edelman Reportedly Arrested After Jumping on Hood of Car
By Liam McKeone | Jan 12 2020
Julian Edelman's season didn't end the way he was hoping after the New England Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs in the wildcard round by the Tennessee Titans. In the week following, reports emerged that Edelman was dealing with a hodgepodge of injuries throughout the course of the season, and may need to have surgery to correct some of those issues this offseason.
Now, TMZ reports Edelman was arrested on Saturday night in Beverly Hills after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone's Mercedes.
Edelman was reportedly brought in and cited with misdemeanor vandalism. From TMZ:
Law enforcement sources tell us it went down this way ... Julian was in Bev Hills walking around at about 9 PM when for some unknown reason he hopped up on the car, causing damage. Impressive, considering the 33-year-old reportedly needs surgery on his left knee during the off-season. The bad news for Julian ... cops were in the area working a robbery case when someone flagged them down and gave them the lowdown. Edelman was arrested, cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released. He left with his friends.
Edelman has yet to comment on the reports.