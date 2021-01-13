JuJu Smith-Schuster Refutes Free Agency Report About Desire to Play in Big Market
By Liam McKeone | Jan 13, 2021, 3:27 PM EST
JuJu Smith-Schuster will be a free agent this offseason and will likely be one of the more sought-after names on the market behind the likes of Kenny Golladay and Allen Robinson. His limitations as a No. 1 receiver showed themselves this season, though; he caught 97 passes in 2020, but for only 831 yards to go along with nine touchdowns. He's dangerous close to the line of scrimmage but doesn't offer much down the field.
Regardless, the man has talent, and won't be lacking for suitors, even if the money might not be monstrous by the standards of his fellow wideouts. As the end of the league year approaches, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Smith-Schuster wants to go to a bigger market in order to keep promoting his brand. Pat McAfee discussed that development on his show today (making a point to note that it was only a report and never came from the man himself), and Smith-Schuster took the opportunity to shoot it down. Via his own sources. Being him, presumably.
The narrative of Smith-Schuster being more concerned with his "brand" than his play has been pushed this season after he danced on logos for his TikTok. It is dumb. When you're playing for an NFL team, there isn't really such thing as a small market. Whether he's in Pittsburgh or Los Angeles, Miami or Cincinnati, Smith-Schuster will get visibility. So it is of no surprise to hear him come out and essentially say that doesn't matter.
Where he ends up will be interesting, but the location (as far as it relates to publicity purposes) will not be taken into account. We know that for sure.