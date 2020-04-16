JT Daniels: Four Potential Landing Spots For USC Transfer
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 16 2020
JT Daniels has entered the transfer portal, meaning the former five-star quarterback recruit might be on the move from USC. Daniels is apparently making this decision under the assumption he won't have to sit out a year. The NCAA is believed to be close to approving a rule that would allow one-time transfer with no penalty. If that's the case, Daniels could be starting somewhere else this fall.
Daniels entered his sophomore season in 2019 buoyed by a ton of hype. That disappeared quickly as he tore his ACL and meniscus in the first half of USC's opening game. While he recovered, freshman Kedon Slovis lit up the Pac-12, leaving Daniels without his starting gig. It makes sense that he'd move on if his spot is no longer available and he can play right away.
Here is a look at four potential landing spots for Daniels.
Michigan
Jim Harbaugh is always looking for quarterbacks and with the untested Dylan McCaffrey entering his junior season and sophomore Joe Milton also short on experience, Daniels could immediately battle for the starting job. Michigan recruited Daniels coming out of high school, but his heart was always set on going to USC. Harbaugh might prefer Daniels' pocket passer mentality and his game is actually similar to the recently-departed Shea Patterson. This could be a match if Harbaugh and company can get him on campus.
Tennessee
Daniels has a relationship with Tee Martin from his time at USC. Martin was Daniels' offensive coordinator as a freshman, and he's now the Vols' wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and assistant head coach. Senior Jarrett Guarantano hasn't been great during his two seasons as a starter and incoming freshman Harrison Bailey appears to be Tennessee's future at the position. Daniels is better than both, so there's a clear path to immediate playing time if he's eligible.
San Diego State
If Daniels wants to stay on the west coast, San Diego State wouldn't be a bad option. With Rocky Long gone, new head coach Brady Hoke could look to open up an offense that has been stuck in the late-80s. SDSU has won big over the past five years, going 49-18 (.716), and all the while the Aztecs didn't have a good quarterback. Daniels could be a game-changer for a San Diego State program on the rise.
LSU
With Joe Burrow gone there are a lot of questions concerning who replaces him. Myles Brennan is expected to take the helm of the offense, but LSU was looking at potential transfers to push him already. Daniels could do worse than joining the defending national champions, who still have a loaded roster despite a number of NFL draft defections. This looks like a really nice fit.