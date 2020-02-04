Joy Taylor From The Herd: Instagram, Husband, and More
By The Big Lead | Feb 04 2020
Joy Taylor College
She graduated from Barry University with a degree in broadcast communications in 2009. Barry is a located in Miami Shores, Florida. Shaquille O'Neal earned a doctorate in education from the school in 2012.
Joy Taylor Brother
Taylor, 5'2", is the sister of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. Joy, Jason, and their brother Noah grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Jason then went off to Akron and was drafted by the Miami Dolphins where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career.
Joy Taylor Engaged
Earl Watson, former Phoenix Suns coach, was engaged to Taylor from September 2018 to November 2019.
Joy Taylor, Skip Bayless, and Shannon Sharpe
Taylor was the original moderator on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. She eventually moved to a spot on Colin Cowherd's show, giving her a high profile spot on two of FS1's flagship shows.
Joy Taylor Podcast
Taylor has hosted the "Maybe I'm Crazy" podcast since 2017. It has a five star rating on iTunes.