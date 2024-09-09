Josh Rosen, One of NFL's Biggest QB Busts, Is Preparing for Success
By Joe Lago
Josh Rosen's NFL career will forever be defined by the most unflattering terms.
The Arizona Cardinals selected Rosen at No. 10 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft despite league scouts' doubts about "his passion for football." The former UCLA star ended up throwing more interceptions (14) than touchdown passes (11) in his rookie season during which the Cardinals finished a league-worst 3-13. That prompted a coaching change and allowed Arizona to draft Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in 2019.
Rosen would only play 10 more games over two seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2021). His football resume ends with 2022 practice-squad deals with the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, and his place is cemented as one of the NFL's biggest first-round busts at quarterback.
The 27-year-old Rosen hasn't posted on his Instagram or X accounts in years, so his whereabouts have been largely unknown to the public — until Monday afternoon. That's when legendary Los Angeles Times high school sports reporter Eric Sondheimer tweeted an update on Rosen.
According to Sondheimer, Rosen is attending one of the top business schools in America: Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.
Rosen's Wikipedia page lists a connection to Wharton. He is the maternal great-great-great grandson of Joseph Wharton, the co-founder of Bethlehem Steel and founder of the Wharton School.
The varied interests that scared NFL talent evaluators is now allowing Rosen to pursue success outside of football, which might not have been his sole focus in life like most pro prospects. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the Southern California native.
During the NFL Draft process, an NFL executive acknowledged Rosen's talent. "But he's going to have to get grown men to buy into him as their leader. That is not a given," the exec said.
Perhaps Rosen's leadership revelation will take place in the business world.