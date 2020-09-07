Josh Rosen Has One Last Chance to Salvage His Career With the Buccaneers
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 07 2020
Josh Rosen is now on his third team in three seasons. The 10th overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has been stuck with a number of offensive coordinators in a meandering career that has seen two franchises give up on him after one season. His latest opportunity might be his last in the NFL but he also has an incredible opportunity. He's in a perfect spot to turn his career around after agreeing to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.
Yes, a former top 10 pick agreed to a practice squad deal as he's entering his third season. It's an unprecedented decision, but might be the right one. Rosen has had major issues when he's seen action in the NFL thus far -- both in the preseason and regular season. Once thought of as the most pro-ready quarterback in his draft class, it's clear Rosen was nowhere near prepared for the NFL level.
In 20 career games, he has only managed to complete 54.8 percent of his passes for 2,845 yards, with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also fumbled seven times, was sacked a ridiculous 61 times and averaged a paltry 5.7 yards per attempt. His career passer rating is a dismal 63.5. There's no sugar-coating this, he's been flat-out awful. There's a reason the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins both dumped him after just one year in their systems.
If Rosen truly wants to be an NFL quarterback and is willing to diligently learn from those around him, then Tampa Bay is the best spot he could possibly be.
Head coach Bruce Arians was Peyton Manning's quarterbacks coach when he entered the league and he helped turn Carson Palmer's career around as Arizona's head coach from 2013 to 2017. Arians knows how to help quarterbacks find their way in the NFL.
Rosen will also be in a quarterback room with Tom Brady this season. That should be an education in itself. If the 23-year-old is smart, he'll make himself Brady's shadow as much as possible and treat it like a college class. He'll take notes, study and emulate the greatest quarterback of all time as much as possible. I'm not saying he should give up strawberries or eat avocado ice cream, but he should copy everything Brady does ... within reason.
This is a make-it-or-break-it year for Rosen. If he takes advantage of the educational opportunity in front of him over the next few months, he could salvage his career. If he doesn't, why would any NFL team want to sign him again?
It's up to Josh Rosen what his career will look like a year from now. If he's smart he'll take advantage of this opportunity. If not, he'll be remembered as a cautionary tale and have no one to blame but himself.