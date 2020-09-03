Josh Rosen's Best Hope is to Become Ryan Fitzpatrick
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 03 2020
There is not a lot of job security in the NFL unless you are a competent veteran quarterback. It is unclear when this happens in a quarterback's career, but at some point, a guy gets to a point where he just gets to be in the NFL until he retires. Maybe someday Josh Rosen will reach that point, but for now, he's just trying to find a home.
Rosen was drafted 10th overall in 2018 by the Arizona Cardinals. After an uninspiring rookie season where he played 13 games for a bad team, he was traded to the Dolphins and replaced in Arizona by another high draft pick. In Miami, the same fate awaited him and now the Dolphins are trying to trade him again.
While the Dolphins look to get rid of Rosen, who is still just 23 and making just over $5 million combined this year and next, they appear committed to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, who will turn 38 this season, is set to make $8 million this year. And then they apparently want to run it back with the artist formerly known as Fitzmagic in 2021.
It seems backward, but Fitzpatrick hit the veteran quarterback stage of his career a long time ago. Rosen is a long way away from cashing checks for a long time. How is it that a 7th round pick in 2005 has stuck around so long? In 15 seasons Fitzpatrick has been with eight franchises and been a part of two winning teams. Neither of them made the playoffs. Yet here he is, at this advanced NFL age, part of the Dolphins' long-term plans.
Maybe Rosen just stinks and that's why the Cardinals and Dolphins moved on so quickly. Or maybe Fitzpatrick has no trade value and there are still teams out there willing to take a shot at a former top 10 pick who is still in his early 20's.
Rosen is young. Fitzpatrick is old. At what point does Rosen need to accept this is an attractive future? Journeyman. Veteran. How long must this metamorphosis take? At what point will we look back and wonder how he stuck around for so long? Only the Ryan Fitzpatricks of the world really know.