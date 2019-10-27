3 Trade Destinations for Josh Norman By William Pitts | Oct 27 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Let's not beat around the bush: Josh Norman has not had a great season.

He's dropped interceptions, blown assignments, and generally not had much of a positive impact on a Redskins defense that has badly needed anyone to bring it. This is a far cry from his stint in Carolina, especially his Super Bowl season of 2015, when he made first-team All-Pro and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl (well, he would have if Super Bowl players weren't exempt). He also comes with a cap hit of $15.5 million next year, so the Redskins - understandably - are looking to see what they can get back for him.

Here are three places where Norman might resurface by the end of the season.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Once thought to be a Super Bowl contender, this team is in on the verge of missing the playoffs altogether due in large part to a leaky defense. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings exposed this two weeks ago in their 38-20 victory, which wasn't nearly as close as the score would indicate. Some blame could go to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, but the bottom line is that the defense hasn't gotten it done and they need help.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are still smarting from the bitter breakup between them and franchise cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and might be looking to patch up the hole left behind. At this point in his career, Josh Norman does not possess the skill of Ramsey, but it's hard to tell if Norman's lack of production in Washington is due to his own decline or because the general losing culture of the Redskins has infected him, so it might be worth it for Jacksonville to take a chance.

3. Seattle Seahawks

The days of the Legion of Boom are over. The Seahawks' pass defense now ranks, unthinkably, 23rd in the league. This is a significant handicap for a team that is actually contending for a division title, making it all the more critical that Seattle trade for a player like Norman immediately.