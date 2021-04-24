The Josh Fight is Real and Delightfully Bizarre
Earlier this week, an amusing screenshot of a Facebook conversation made the rounds around the Internet in which a man named Josh messaged other men named Josh and informed them they would have a battle to decide who is the One True Josh.
It's one of those things you see, chuckle at, and then completely forget about for the rest of your life. The life of a short attention span and an unnaturally smooth brain.
That's what happened to me. Imagine my surprise, then, when I saw that hashtag Josh Fight was trending on Twitter. It turns out the Josh Fight was very real and very funny.
Apparently the coordinates relayed in Josh Swaines (the architect of this event) were in Nebraska. So every Josh who saw the viral message and lived in the general area scrambled to be a part of the Josh Fight. A lot of them dressed up too, it would seem.
Now is the time where I acknowledge that this is not a smart thing to do during a pandemic, but I do see a good amount of masks and statistically there are probably more than a few fully-vaccinated individuals among the group. We are getting closer to the point where I don't have to actively think about how close other people are to one another in a viral video, so let's all get that vax shot.
On an entirely unrelated note, this reminds me of when I was a member of the League of Liams for a brief spell. We plotted world domination in a Facebook group for a few months. If any Joshes are reading this, or indeed the original Josh, I might suggest a team battle of Joshes vs. Liams.
Here are some other funny tidbits from the Josh Fight. As an aside, I might note that War of the Joshes sounds a bit better. War of the Roses but make it Josh.