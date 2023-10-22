Josh Allen Hit a Microphone on the Sideline, Probably Thought It Was a Patriots' Listening Device
Have you ever wondered what sound a football makes when it hits a big salad bowl? Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may have answered that question and more against the New England Patriots in Week 7. On 3rd and 16 in the second quarter Allen threw a ball out of bounds and it landed right in one of the parabolic microphones CBS has along the sideline to capture the rich sounds of the NFL.
Not to get all technical here, but Ian Eagle called it a parobolic mic on the broadcast, so obviously the general public is ready for this.
As opposed to the Buffalo Bills who were clearly not ready for the Patriots on Sunday. Mac Jones completed 11 of his first 14 pass attempts and Josh Allen threw an interception as the Patriots took a 13-3 lead into halftime. It's hard to believe the Patriots are the team that came into this game with just one win, but when you realize that Allen has been working on target practice in hopes that he might hit a microphone and make a cool noise, it makes a little sense.
Heck, anytime a quarterback sees some sort of recording device on the sideline and they're playing the Patriots he should probably make destroying it a priority.