Josh Allen Had Some Athlete-Themed Audibles Thursday Night
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, and people focused heavily on the quarterback's audible calls. Amazon's broadcast microphones picked up Allen calling out his checks and they were really clear. Rather than using Peyton Manning's "Omaha" call, Allen used the names of fellow professional athletes.
Allen's line-checks that we heard were, "LeBron James," "J.R. Smith," "Bobby Wagner," and "Jamal Adams." We have no idea what those meant in context, but they were very clearly heard on the broadcast.
Check this out:
Those are pretty funny. I do wonder if these are regular audibles or if the Bills change them every week, because we haven't heard them yet this season.
I'd also wonder what the difference between the NBA and NFL players is, or if the sport has anything to do with it. Maybe it's all just based on an individual trait.