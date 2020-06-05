Jorge Masvidal Demands Release From UFC if Company Doesn't Pay Him
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 05 2020
Jorge Masvidal is taking the Jon Jones route this week and is demanding the UFC release him if the company isn't going to pay him well. The UFC BMF champion took to Twitter to complain about the offers he has been getting from the company.
His Twitter thread is below:
After impressive stoppage wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, Masvidal is one of the biggest draws in MMA. He's wildly-popular right now and has always been an exciting fighter. His 35-13 record includes 18 stoppage wins, while 10 of those 13 losses have come via decision -- with five of those being split decisions. Bottom line: Masvidal doesn't roll over for anyone and even on his bad days he's still always in a fight.
Jones and Masvidal are both openly complaining about money and many believe Henry Cejudo retired solely to gain leverage for more money from UFC. We'll see if it works.
It's pretty clear UFC president Dana White is trying to lowball his fighters right now and is using the pandemic as the excuse to do so.