Jordan Tucker NBA Draft Predictions
By Liam McKeone | May 05 2020
The 2020 NBA Draft is theoretically the next big event on the sports calendar (unless you're already a big Korean Baseball Organization fan). While the NBA is already reportedly considering pushing the draft back, it will eventually come. No rest for the weary, AKA those of us who study draft prospects.
That brings us to Jordan Tucker. Tucker has spent the last two years at Butler after transferring from Duke and had a solid but unspectacular few seasons, averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 22 minutes per game. But as a whole, this draft has far more role players than potential superstars, and Tucker could provide some value to the right team. Let's break it down.
Coming into college, Tucker's calling card was shooting, and he proved he can do so at an adequate clip last year. Tucker hit 35 percent of his three-point attempts on 5.1 attempts per game, and the year before he hit 37 percent on 5.6 attempts per game. He earned those shots both off screens and in catch-and-shoot situations, a valuable commodity in today's NBA.
But that's about it when it comes to the translatable skills for Tucker. He has NBA size at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, but possesses neither elite quickness nor athleticism. While he improved greatly as a defender last season, he'll have a big adjustment to make when it comes to NBA speed. He could eventually become an adequate defender, but that's his ceiling on that end. Tucker can't really create offensively, either. His ceiling as a prospect right now seems to be a seventh or eighth man who can come in and knock down threes without compromising the scheme on the other end of the floor.
Tucker should probably return to school, and left the option on the table when he declared for the draft. But if he ends up sticking it out, he could go anywhere from the second round to the late first if one team really falls in love with his shooting stroke. Which wouldn't be hard. With his quick and high release, it's easy to see Tucker as a future bench spark.
Jordan Tucker Highlights
Despite the critiques about his game leveled above, Tucker does have a good highlight reel, as you can see below.
