Jordan Poyer in Middle of Nasty Social Media War Between Wife Rachel Bush and Alleged Mistress
By Liam McKeone | Sep 19 2019
Buffalo Bills safety [autotag]Jordan Poyer[/autotag] is caught the middle of a nasty social media war between his wife, [autotag]Rachel Bush[/autotag], and the woman he is allegedly had an affair with, Summer Rae. After Rae posted a serious of vulgar text exchanges including serious threats - screenshots by Busted Coverage - Bush added the following comments on her Instagram stories (NSFW):
"Last comment i will make on this situation so it is VERY clear to everyone. I fucked up. Jordan got his feelings hurt. Lashed out with some little hoe hoe in his DMs at time from buffalo. Girl is crazy and won't stop texting Jordan or me. I read texts of her crazy ass speaking on MY CHILD and family situation. YES i got big mad. The end lol.
Now what I decide to do with my life and my daughter from here on out is completely up to me. "
Bush was active on Twitter as well regarding the conflict:
If your faith in true love is shaken by Rachel Bush, an Instagram model, and Jordan Poyer, a NFL player, experiencing relationship drama less than a year after getting married, hang in there.