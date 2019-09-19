Jordan Poyer in Middle of Nasty Social Media War Between Wife Rachel Bush and Alleged Mistress By Liam McKeone | Sep 19 2019 Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety [autotag]Jordan Poyer[/autotag] is caught the middle of a nasty social media war between his wife, [autotag]Rachel Bush[/autotag], and the woman he is allegedly had an affair with, Summer Rae. After Rae posted a serious of vulgar text exchanges including serious threats - screenshots by Busted Coverage - Bush added the following comments on her Instagram stories (NSFW):

"Last comment i will make on this situation so it is VERY clear to everyone. I fucked up. Jordan got his feelings hurt. Lashed out with some little hoe hoe in his DMs at time from buffalo. Girl is crazy and won't stop texting Jordan or me. I read texts of her crazy ass speaking on MY CHILD and family situation. YES i got big mad. The end lol.

Now what I decide to do with my life and my daughter from here on out is completely up to me. "

Bush was active on Twitter as well regarding the conflict:

Lastly, not sure how some of these reporters/writers/bloggers whatever tf you wanna call them have jobs when all they print is garbage lies. ???‍♀️ and I’m not just speaking on my situation. — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) October 9, 2018

Hard to stay quiet when the media only saw one fixed side of this lol. But let’s remember every story written is based off of ONE side. She took her time with that. Time that i don’t have to pull up all the receipts. Good for you girl. But I don’t have the time. You crazy, done. — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) October 10, 2018

I was gonna stay quiet. But I’m not about to let this girl pretend to be someone she’s not and get away with it. You BIG NUTS and I was one that didn’t let It slide. IF YOU CANT HANDLE THE HEAT STAY TF OUT THE KITCHEN. — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) October 10, 2018

Good. On little group chat porn sites talking to little boys to gain followers. Posting my number and talking shit. Can’t handle this shouldn’t have begged for attention. https://t.co/WQ65oSgAHg — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) October 10, 2018

If your faith in true love is shaken by Rachel Bush, an Instagram model, and Jordan Poyer, a NFL player, experiencing relationship drama less than a year after getting married, hang in there.