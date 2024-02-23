Jordan Poole Threw the Worst Inbounds Pass in NBA History
Jordan Poole's season from Hell continued on Thursday night as the Washington Wizards lost to the Denver Nuggets. Poole was moved from the starting lineup to the bench and then backed up the move with his play. He made just 4-of-17 field goal attempts and turned the ball over twice. Including what might have been the worst inbounds pass in NBA history.
This is just another one of those plays where Poole's basketball brain completely stopped working. He hesitated and then the ball just kind of fell out of his hands and bounced into Jamal Murray's.
It was the kind of performance that was so bad it actually made its way onto First Take on Friday morning with Stephen A. Smith saying that Poole needed to sit down with his loved ones to try and figure out what's going on.
Poole is now shooting a shade below 40 percent from the field on the season and just 30 percent from 3-point range. As Stephen A. pointed out, he's the third worst shooter in the league this year. Getting shipped out of Golden State has been absolutely horrible for Poole as a player. It's unlikely he's ever able to turn things around in Washington and that's might be as much of a Wizards problem as a Poole problem.