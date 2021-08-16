Peter King: Sense is Packers Don't Believe Jordan Love is Ready for Prime Time
Jordan Love dinged up his right shoulder in the Packers' first preseason game this past weekend and is likely out this week as he recovers from said injury. However, even if he wasn't hurt, it doesn't sound like the Packers have much faith in the 2020 first-round pick to lead this team to glory right now. Not that he has to with Aaron Rodgers still in town, but the latest from Peter King doesn't paint a pretty picture for Love.
According to King: "I got the sense the Packers think Love's not ready for prime time yet," which essentially means if Rodgers had held out or retired, the Packers wouldn't feel confident in Love's ability to be successful entering year two of his NFL career. That about a quarterback they traded up for in the 2020 draft and pissed off their MVP quarterback in the process. Not great.
King also said Love "hasn't wowed the team," which is another knock against a player who has looked shaky during both of his training camps, including this one where he's been picked off regularly in practice.
Again, the good news is Love doesn't have to start for the Packers today. Rodgers to the rescue. But it's never good to hear negative feedback internally for a quarterback your team traded up for.
Aaron Rodgers is tied with Josh Allen for the third-best odds on WynnBET to win the 2021 NFL MVP at +1100. Jordan Love, naturally, is not listed in the odds. Will he ever? Perhaps. But it doesn't sound like anyone believes he's ready for that yet now and it doesn't sound like he will be anytime soon.