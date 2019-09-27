Jonathan Vilma: Dak Prescott Isn't A Top 10 Quarterback Right Now By Stephen Douglas | Sep 27 2019 Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jonathan Vilma, the former New York Jets and New Orleans Saints linebacker, appeared on First Take today and argued that Dak Prescott isn't currently a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith both disagreed.

Vilma's argument is flimsy and relies heavily on previous results. In fact, to argue that Prescott isn't playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the league at this point in the season is patently absurd.

Dak is on pace for 48 passing touchdowns this season. Even if that slows down considerably, he'll probably smash his previous single-season high of 23 touchdown passes. He's averaging a career-high 9.8 yards per attempt, which is second in the league behind only Patrick Mahomes. He's also tied for 2nd in touchdown passes behind only Mahomes. He leads the league in completion percentage and is averaging career-highs in yards per game, passer rating and QBR.

He's only thrown two interceptions and only taken two sacks this season, which says a lot about the Dallas offensive line, but what quarterback isn't better when he's being protected?

Right now Prescott is playing like he has a case to be the second-best quarterback in the league. You have to mention him alongside Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. DeShaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers, and Drew Brees are always in the conversation, but simply not as good as Dak through three games. Carson Wentz? Matt Ryan? Now you're grasping at straws. It hasn't been true in the past and it might not be true by the time the playoffs come around, but right now Prescott is a top-five quarterback at worst.

You'd have to do mental gymnastics to argue otherwise. Thank goodness Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith are around to be the voices of reason.