Madden Ratings Have People Worked Up Again
It is close to football season which means we're also nearing the release of another Madden NFL game. Releasing the ratings for the players has become a show during these slower months and the rollout now takes weeks. People can get inordinately upset about those ratings, and today the masses rose as running back rankings were released.
Specifically, many are taking issue with Jonathan Taylor's rating.
As you can see, Taylor ranks fourth among all running backs in the eyes of Madden. It is a bit of a tough draw after he was a contender for Offensive Player of the Year last season, losing out only to a legendary season by Cooper Kupp. Taylor racked up 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground last year paired with 40 catches for 360 yards and another two touchdowns. The Indianapolis Colts collapsed down the stretch once defenses started to sell out completely to stop Taylor and dare Carson Wentz to beat them.
The running backs ranked above Taylor struggled with injuries and are getting the benefit of the doubt for some reason. Derrick Henry played half of last season. Nick Chubb missed two games and totaled 100 fewer carries than Taylor. Christian McCaffrey has played 10 games combined in the last two seasons. They're all very talented and Madden isn't taking availability into account, but you would think Taylor had earned his flowers as the best all-around running back in the league.
Apparently not!
It's all very meaningless, especially for a Madden game that is annually slammed for not being good in general. But sometimes arguing about meaningless topics is a fun break from the actual problems we all have.
EA must fix this!