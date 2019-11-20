Jon Rothstein Talks James Wiseman, Career, and the Day that Changed His Life By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 20 2019

Jon Rothstein joins the Glass Half Empty podcast this week! Rothstein is the college basketball insider for CBS Sports, contributes to the New York Times, and hosts the College Hoops Today podcast. You can follow him on Instagram here. We discussed:

- Did Memphis make a side deal with the NCAA about the duration of how long James Wiseman would be out in return for Wiseman dropping his lawsuit against the NCAA?

- Is Chris Collins on the hot seat? How can DePaul get the great Chicago high school players to stay in town?

- If Rick Pitino still would have been fired at Louisville without the stripper incident having happened years earlier, whether he will get another college hoops job, and the great job Chris Mack has done taking over the program.

- We debate about whether I should be as concerned as I am about the future of the Wisconsin basketball program.

- How Rothstein decided to focus all his energy on college hoops, dividing his time between multiple jobs, and the car accident that changed his whole perspective on life and career.

Hope you enjoy!

