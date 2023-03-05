Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou Is Never Happening in the UFC
After Jon Jones' win to claim the heavyweight title at UFC 285, thoughts immediately turned to what's next for the division. While MMA fans will clamor for a matchup between Jones and former champ Francis Ngannou, UFC president Dana White has made clear that won't happen.
After UFC 285 weigh-ins, White was asked about the winner of the main event possibly facing Ngannou. He shut that down immediately. White said, plainly, "He'll never be in UFC again."
White said the company negotiated with Ngannou for "years" and never came to terms on a new contract. He's not going back there again.
Ngannou has made it known he'd like to move into boxing and possibly get a fight with Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. He has left the door open for a return to mixed martial arts though.
The problem for the UFC is that no one will truly believe Jones is the real heavyweight champion until he faces Ngannou. A matchup with Stipe Miocic in July is likely. But he will never fight Ngannou. At least not in the UFC.