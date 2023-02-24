Roundup: JoJo Joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway; Alex Murdaugh Testifies; Aaron Rodgers Emerges From the Dark
Herschel Walker still not out of the woods ... Ozy Media Carlos Watson arrested ... NBA MVP rankings for players who actually play ... Sean McVay really went through it, huh ... Russian warlord’s feud with Putin’s generals explodes into the open ... North Korea test-fired long-range missiles ... Alex Murdaugh testified at his trial ... JoJo to to make Broadway debut in "Moulin Rouge: The Musical" ... Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty ... Stock futures are stagnant as investors wait on key inflation data ... "Succession" is ending with Season 4 ... More "Lord of the Rings" movies are coming from Warner Bros. Discovery ... Rams parting ways with Bobby Wagner ... Joel Embiid and the Sixers rallied to beat the Grizzlies ... Aaron Rodgers exited the dark ... Davis Webb hired as Broncos QB coach ...
LL Cool J went for the milk on this week's episode of Hot Ones.
Chris Boucher with a Dunk of the Year candidate. Just barely inside the free throw line on takeoff.
LeBron James' entry from last night wasn't too shabby either.
Really hard not to laugh at this.
Basketball is family.
Ariana Grande, The Weeknd -- "Love Me Harder"