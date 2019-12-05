Johnny Manziel's Wife Bre Tiesi Files For Divorce By Ryan Phillips | Dec 04 2019 Johnny Manziel's wife Brie Tiesi | Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi are headed for a permanent breakup. According to TMZ, Tiesi has filed for divorce from the former Browns quarterback. The pair reportedly broke up earlier in 2019 but hadn't split officially. The couple began dating in 2016, got engaged in March of 2017 and were married in March of 2018. They separated less than a year later.

Tiesi, an Instagram model, previously called Manziel out for cheating and began having all of her Manziel-related tattoos removed in August. The Heisman Trophy winner hasn't said much publicly about their breakup.

Manziel's story is really sad and getting sadder. He's been open about his battles with alcohol and dealing with bi-polar disorder. He also hasn't helped himself, with a number of off-field issues and allegations of domestic violence. We haven't heard much from the 26-year-old since the Alliance of American Football went under in early April. He was a member of the Memphis Express when the league ceased operations.

For her part, Tiesi has been very active on social media over the past few months since she declared the relationship completely dead. A sampling is below.