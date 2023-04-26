John Ourand: Morale at ESPN 'As Low As Any Time I've Ever Seen'

Marchand: We can pretend like the guts of [ESPN] hasn't changed over the last ten years, but it has."



Listen here:

Apple: https://t.co/hhN4JYKK8u

Spotify: https://t.co/EgYi6WRiAG

Google: https://t.co/kZO2SCr7Ii pic.twitter.com/NDbg9dM5rk