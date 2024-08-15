John Madden Movie Casts the Most Unlikely Actor to Play Hall of Fame Coach
By Joe Lago
Finally, the late great John Madden is getting the big-movie treatment. A biographical drama called "Madden" will chronicle the legendary head coach's Oakland Raiders tenure in which he won the Super Bowl in 1977. The film will be written, directed and produced by David O. Russell.
Bet you couldn't guess who's going to play Madden.
The burly, bombastic Madden will be played by none other than Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage.
No seriously, Nicolas Cage.
Now, Cage's acting chops are unquestioned. What's puzzling is how Russell and the casting directors decided that the usually svelte 60-year-old Cage — who, aside from his Oscar-winning performance in "Leaving Las Vegas," is known more for action blockbusters — is the ideal actor to play Madden.
Was John Goodman not allowed to test for the part?
Reportedly, Will Ferrell and Hugh Jackman were also considered.
Russell, who included Philadelphia Eagles fandom as part of his 2012 comedy "Silver Linings Playbook," said in statement that Cage "will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden."
Added Russell: "Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s."