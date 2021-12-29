Incredible John Madden Tributes Are Pouring in to Twitter
John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday at 85. An icon, who may have been the most impactful figure in the history of the NFL and the game of football, has left us. As a head coach, broadcaster and the personality behind the Madden NFL video games, he was an absolute giant for the sport. He will be missed, and that was evident by all the tributes that immediately poured in on social media.
Here's a sampling of some of the best tributes honoring Madden that we saw on Twitter.