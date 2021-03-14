John Lynch Riles Up 49ers Fans With Cryptic Midnight Tweet UPDATED
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 14, 2021, 10:37 AM EDT
UPDATE: Adam Schefter reports John Lynch's midnight tweet does not mean the team has agreed to terms on a new contract with fullback Kyle Juczykz. What follows after the tweet is the original report.
Two seasons after going to the Super Bowl, 49ers GM John Lynch has a lot of work to do this offseason. It's unclear if the team will move forward with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback or not and they have several free-agent decisions to make as well.
For 49ers fans, one free agent of focus is fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The highest-paid fullback in the league just finished a four-year, $21 million contract and the 49ers are intent on keeping him in town. While no word has come in from a national reporter, Lynch tweeted the following last night after midnight eastern time and fans believe it's a signal that Juszczyk, whose nickname is "Juice," is indeed close to signing a new deal with the team.
Juszczyk has become a fan favorite in the Bay area for his ferocious blocks and timely (albeit unoften) touchdowns. While fullback is not as critical a piece to the offense as quarterback, Lynch made it clear the 49ers wanted to re-sign him.
“He’s a unique person and a unique football player because he does so many things for you,” Lynch said earlier this offseason. “He’s important to us and we’re going to make every effort to try to keep him here. I’m sure there’ll be competition and we understand that, but Kyle’s a real important player to this football team and we’ll do everything we can to keep him here.”
We're still awaiting official word from the 49ers, Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport verifying this cryptic tweet does indeed signal Juszczyk is staying put. For now, 49ers fans are excited at the idea of screaming "Juuuuuiiiiicccceee" for years to come.