John Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel Had to Be Separated After the Titans Gathered on the Ravens' Logo Pregame
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 22, 2020, 1:12 PM EST
The Tennessee Titans are in Baltimore to take on the Ravens today. When the Titans came out onto the field for pregame warmups, they gathered on the Ravens logo at midfield of M&T Bank Stadium. While Baltimore's players were still in the locker room, head coach John Harbaugh was there to get offended and confronted the rude guests.
Harbaugh first stood nose-to-nose with cornerback Malcolm Butler, but they were separated. Then Titans' coach Mike Vrabel stepped in and the two head coaches, who are both very much adults, had to be separated by officials. You have to love incredibly stupid confrontations like this in sports.
Should make for an extra intense afternoon of AFC football.