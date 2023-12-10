John Harbaugh Got In John Johnson III's Face After He Picked up Zay Flowers on the Sideline
The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Lamar Jackson hit Zay Flowers on the sideline on third-and-eight during the second quarter and the Rams chose not to tackle the rookie receiver. Flowers picked up the first down and then John Johnson III helped him out of bounds while grabbing his leg. Johnson refused to let go and lifted Flowers up into the air after the play was blown dead. Flowers would have been dumped on the ground, but Nelson Agholor grabbed his teammate.
Plenty of people on the Ravens' sideline had a problem with what Johnson did, including head coach John Harbaugh who got right in Johnson's face and then pointed at him repeatedly as he walked away.
It seems like if Agholor hadn't stepped in then Johnson would have done something that would have drawn a flag because you can't pick opponents up out of bounds and drop them.
The Ravens scored on a long Jackson touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. on the next play, but it seems like Harbaugh was not done talking about the incident as he was seen yelling at the officials after the drive was over.
The lesson? Don't mess with the Harbaugh family. You never know what they'll do.