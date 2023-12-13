John Daly: 'All of Us on the Tours, We All Want Daddy Trump Back'
By Kyle Koster
What a month it's been for golf. If anything it's taught us to expect the unexpected and not bat an eye at literally anything, including John Daly sitting down with Tucker Carslon at an objectively crazy-shaped table covered in cans of drinks no one should be drinking and talking a little Donald Trump.
Daly, as you may have heard, is a big fan of the 45th president and says he has a lot of company in that fandom among his fellow golfers. Which golfers? Pretty much all of them.
"All of us on the tours, we all want Daddy Trump back," he said. "He was a great president and he's a great guy once you get know him."
Daly also regaled Carslon with a story about how Trump told him almost 30 years ago that he would be president one day. The two then dove into the important issues like what Trump needs to do in order to fix his chipping, which Daly says is holding back a pretty solid overall game.
Maybe all of this is true. We have to take Daly at his word. What's important here is that the entire interview is one long, enjoyable sight gag. One guy looks like a mall Santa on break and the other like he's got a sitdown with some Goldman Sachs contacts later in the day. And yet they find common ground. Inspiring.