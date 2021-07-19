The Big Lead
John Cena Makes Shocking Return at WWE's Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View

Ryan Phillips
Jul 18, 2021, 11:42 PM EDT
John Cena returns at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view
John Cena is back.

On Sunday night as WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view wrapped up, wrestling fans got an unexpected boost. After Roman Reigns defeated Edge to retain his Universal Championship, he stood in the ring to celebrate with manager Paul Heyman. After getting on the mic to address the crowd, Cena's music hit and the crowd went nuts.

Here's video of the stunning return:

It was a shock to anyone watching, as Cena has been fully invested in his film career for several years now. He recently starred in F9 and is set to star in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad. He hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since Wrestlemania 36 in 2020.

Then on Sunday, out of nowhere, we got this:

It appears this is setting up a Cena-Reigns showdown at SummerSlam next month.

Twitter went absolutely nuts over Cena's surprising appearance:

Quite a night for WWE and for Cena.

