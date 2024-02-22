John Calipari Had a Hilarious Reason For Leaving His Press Conference Early
By Kyle Koster
Kentucky could not hold onto a 15-point second-half lead last night as LSU mounted a furious comeback and won on wild volley under the basket as time expired.
It was a crushing loss but the Wildcats are still perfectly suited to make a run when it matters from the 5-to-7 seed line. Coach John Calipari faced the music after the game, answering questions from the media for a bit before he went full Spongebob and informed everyone that he was going to head out.
The reason?
Because Kentucky has another game to play on Saturday afternoon.
The important thing first. There's no need for bored people online to get out their virtual pitchforks and get all upset. Calipari only saved himself from a few questions and considering his state of mind he probably wasn't going to say anything of note or length any way. What's important here is that it's funny.
The audacity to just say this and expect everyone to go oh yeah, that makes sense is legitimately impressive. It cannot be stated enough that he said this on a Wednesday night. One wonders what would have happened had the game gone into overtime. Kentucky might have had to forfeit if it went more than one extra period due to their grueling schedule. Scary stuff the SEC should look into improving in the future.