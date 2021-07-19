Joey Gallo Is the Hottest Bat at the MLB Trade Deadline
The MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching, with less than two weeks before the June 30th cutoff rumors and discussions are starting to heat up. One thing that has become abundantly clear is that Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is the hottest bat available this year.
Gallo has been excellent this season after a slow start and has positioned himself as the big bat most likely to be moved. The two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner is athletic enough in the outfield to help any team and his bat has really heated up since the start of June. While Kris Bryant is another big name sure to be available, he's been slumping on and off since May.
The 27-year-old Gallo opened May with an OPS of .702, and on May 22 it was down at .716. He enters play Monday night at .910 after a torrid June (1.105) and a great start to July (1.230).
Gallo currently ranks 13th in baseball in OPS and sixth in on-base percentage (.394) while boasting 24 home runs, 52 RBI and a 3.4 fWAR. Yes, he's only hitting .235 and is third in baseball with 112 strikeouts, but the advanced stats love him. Gets on base and hits for power, which is exactly what modern baseball wants.
A number of teams are a fit for Gallo. The San Diego Padres are reportedly interested, he'd fit with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians and St. Louis Cardinals. Additionally, Gallo wouldn't be a rental, as he has one more year of team control before hitting free agency after the 2022 season.
Gallo wants to stay with the Rangers, the team he's spent his entire career with. And there's a possibility he could sign an extension to stay in Texas. But as of now the Rangers are listening to offers. And he may never has as much value as he does right now.
We'll see what happens over the next week-plus. Gallo looks primed to move and is the hottest bat on the market.