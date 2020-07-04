VIDEO: Joey Chestnut Sets World Record By Eating 75 Hot Dogs in 10 Minutes
By Liam McKeone | Jul 04 2020
Joey Chestnut is basically the Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and Wayne Gretzky combined of hot dog eating. The man is a machine. Coming into today's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Chestnut had 12 titles. He will leave New York City with a 13th and a world record after he defended his championship belt by eating 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.
Here's the legend eating his final dog to break the record. He hit 1,000 hot dogs consumed in his career, too.
Someone with better editing skills than I should put Al Michaels' call of Larry Fitzgerald nearly taking it to the house in the first possession of overtime against the Packers in the playoffs in 2015. "Joey Chestnut is insane!"
I was actually having this conversation with some friends of mine from college. How many hot dogs could one eat in 10 minutes? I felt pretty good about eating somewhere in the 5-7 range. One of my buddies said he could do 10-15, which I think is ridiculous. If Chestnut ate 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes, and I can generate maybe 10 percent of the eating skill he can, I would theoretically be able to eat 7.5 in the same timespan. That sounds right.
Anyway! A few additional thoughts. The real MVP of all this other than Chestnut is his hype man in the sweet hat right behind him. That guy kept me engaged. His stomping on the floor after Chestnut hit 50 dogs made me want to run through a wall. Also, maybe speaking for myself here, I could go without the camera close-ups on the mouths while they eat.
Congrats to Chestnut on another dominant performance. Too bad Major League Eating passed on my generous offer to host the event in Astoria. Maybe next year.