Joey Chestnut, Kobayashi Duel in Netflix Contest to Settle 'Unfinished Beef'
By Joe Lago
There was the dramatic stare-off the day before. There was the pre-match festivities straight out of the pro wrestling playbook with actor and comedian Rob Riggle as the hype man on the mic.
For the first time in 15 years, hot dog eating contest legends Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi faced off in a one-off, head-to-head match that was broadcast live on Netflix from Las Vegas on Monday.
Billed as "Unfinished Beef," Chestnut and Kobayashi came together to resume their rivalry built from their battles in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July. This made-for-streaming competition would once and for all settle who is the world's greatest hot dog eater.
It wasn't close. Chestnut powered through 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes to set a new world record. Kobayashi set a personal best, but his 67 hot dogs eaten were well behind Chestnut.
Riggle announced the judges' decision like boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer. Chestnut won the $100,000 grand prize and was handed a gold hot dog trophy and a championship belt from WWE star Rey Mysterio.
"It was amazing," Chestnut told Riggle afterward. "I've been trying to hit 80 hot dogs for years. Without Kobayashi, I would never even do it. He always drives me. We weren't always nice to each other, but I love that we push each other to be our best."
"I feel like I did everything I could," Kobayashi said through an interpreter.
Both Chestnut and Kobayashi got off to fast starts, setting personal records for most dogs eaten in the first minute (Chestnut 13, Kobayashi 11). Chestnut also set his personal best in the first two minutes with 25 hot dogs eaten.
After that, Chestnut extended his lead as each additional minute passed. He held a four-dog advantage with six minutes left. With four minutes remaining, it grew to 59-50.
With his eyes closed and a pained look on his face, Chestnut pushed his lead to double digits with three minutes on the clock. The only drama left was whether he could break his personal record of 76. He surpassed it with 1:10 remaining. And in the final 20 seconds or so, he chowed down three final hot dogs to finish with 83.
Chestnut and Kobayashi looked exhausted afterward. Drenched in sweat and hot dog water, they stood at the front of the stage amid the cheering studio crowd while attendants vacuumed and brushed any remaining hot dog pieces off them.