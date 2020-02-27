Joel Embiid Leaves Game with Shoulder Injury as Sixers Fans Panic
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 26 2020
Joel Embiid was injured during the first quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night. He appeared to hurt his shoulder after colliding with Cavs center Ante Zizic and left the floor.
It did not look good and he went to the locker room:
That is awful news for the Sixers who are already without Ben Simmons. Simmons is out with a lower back injury and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks. Philadelphia currently occupies fifth-place in the Eastern Conference and now might be without its best player if Embiid misses any time.
This has been a wildly disappointing season in Philly, with Embiid the lone bright spot. Now things could be getting even worse.