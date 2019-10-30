The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Twitter Blasts Joe Torre For Defending Umpires After Trea Turner Call

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 29 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Major League Baseball's chief baseball officer Joe Torre speaks with umpire Sam Holbrook #34 during the seventh inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Joe Torre defended the umpires from Game 6 of the World Series after the controversial call involving Trea Turner at first base and Twitter was not having it.

Turner was called out for interference in a highly-disputed ruling that led to Nationals manager Dave Martinez getting ejected. Torre claimed the umpires were correct to call Turner out and Twitter went nuts.

Here's Torre defending the call:

And here is how Twitter reacted:

In the end, the Turner call didn't matter a whole lot. The Nationals beat the Astros 7-2 and forced Game 7 in the 2019 World Series. Wednesday night's series finale should be fun.