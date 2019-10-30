Twitter Blasts Joe Torre For Defending Umpires After Trea Turner Call By Ryan Phillips | Oct 29 2019 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Joe Torre defended the umpires from Game 6 of the World Series after the controversial call involving Trea Turner at first base and Twitter was not having it.

Turner was called out for interference in a highly-disputed ruling that led to Nationals manager Dave Martinez getting ejected. Torre claimed the umpires were correct to call Turner out and Twitter went nuts.

Here's Torre defending the call:

MLB's chief baseball officer, Joe Torre, explains all aspects of Trea Turner's controversial runner interference call to @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/SEJDUuwRB7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

And here is how Twitter reacted:

Uhhh Joe Torre told @Ken_Rosenthal that Trea Turner wasn't called out for running out of the basepath. He was called out was that he knocked off Gurriel's glove. pic.twitter.com/wWRr4qg9ty — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2019

Joe Torre just told Ken Rosenthal that the call on Turner had nothing to do with his route down the line. It was ruled he interfered with the glove of the 1B. A terrible call somehow gets much, much worse. — Chris Kinard (@ChrisKinard) October 30, 2019

In postgame, Joe Torre basically admitted that MLB reviewed an unreviewable call. — BooScum George (@RobGeorge) October 30, 2019

Joe Torre doesn't look too happy after A-Rod is (correctly) called out for smacking the ball out of Arroyo's hand running to first base 2004 ALCS. Interview tonight was pathetic. #UmpShow pic.twitter.com/Wuvc0YtvTV — Nick Thessin (@ncktwt) October 30, 2019

Oh dear... Joe Torre is defending the umpires in a post-game interview. Is it possible for people to admit they messed up these days? — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) October 30, 2019

Joe Torre trying to explain this debacle. pic.twitter.com/XJ3A2sS66U — Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) October 30, 2019

Hold on so Joe Torre said the reason Turner was called out because he “interfered” w Gurriel at 1st. Terrible explanation. Terrible call. Appreciate the FOX crew destroying the Umpiring. — John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) October 30, 2019

Joe Torre + Sam Holbrook = pic.twitter.com/Ni97ICOtJ7 — Brianna Matson (@indiansfan101) October 30, 2019

In the end, the Turner call didn't matter a whole lot. The Nationals beat the Astros 7-2 and forced Game 7 in the 2019 World Series. Wednesday night's series finale should be fun.