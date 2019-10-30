Twitter Blasts Joe Torre For Defending Umpires After Trea Turner Call
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 29 2019
Joe Torre defended the umpires from Game 6 of the World Series after the controversial call involving Trea Turner at first base and Twitter was not having it.
Turner was called out for interference in a highly-disputed ruling that led to Nationals manager Dave Martinez getting ejected. Torre claimed the umpires were correct to call Turner out and Twitter went nuts.
Here's Torre defending the call:
And here is how Twitter reacted:
In the end, the Turner call didn't matter a whole lot. The Nationals beat the Astros 7-2 and forced Game 7 in the 2019 World Series. Wednesday night's series finale should be fun.